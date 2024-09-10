Shots fired, no injuries reported during attempted robbery in Dayton

Police met with the victims at a different location and learned of an attempted aggravated robbery.

A suspect attempted to steal items from the victims. When they failed, the suspect fled while firing shots at the victims, Bauer said.

“A victim returned fire, and some of the suspect’s associates then shot at the victims,” he added. “Fortunately, no one was struck from this reckless gunfire.”

The suspect’s vehicle, a Kia Optima, was found crashed into a fence in the 4700 block of Eichelberger Road. The vehicle did not have a license plate and is believed to have been stolen, Bauer said.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information related to the attempted robbery can speak to a detective at 937-333-1232. People can also submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.