Shots reported near University of Dayton campus, university says

Local News
By Staff Report
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the University of Dayton campus on Saturday night, the university said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

UD posted at 9:23 p.m. that there was a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Kiefaber Street.

In follow-up posts, the school said there were no injuries reported but that residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to avoid the area.

The university said the investigation was happening in the area of a parking lot between Stonemill Road and Kiefaber Street.

“UD police are investigating an incident of shots being fired around the CH parking lot between Kiefaber Street and Stonemill Road just before 9 p.m. tonight,” university officials said in a statement. “At this point, there are no reports of injuries. This is an active scene as police gather evidence. We are asking our community to shelter in place and for people to avoid the area.”

Our reporter at the scene indicated there were people still out in the neighborhood with police cruisers on site.

People are asked to report suspicious activity to 937-229-2121.

The days around St. Patrick’s Day frequently bring large crowds to that residential area mostly populated by UD students. Social media posts earlier in the day showed a crowd gathered in the neighborhood.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Trump speaks at political rally at Dayton airport for U.S. Senate...
2
Election 2024 Q&A: Where House District 55′s GOP candidates stand on...
3
Elections 2024 Q&A: Where House District 71 candidates stand on key...
4
Election 2024: Where House District 38 Democratic candidates stand on...
5
For second time in recent weeks, communities clean up from tornado...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top