Shots reported near University of Dayton campus, university says

In follow-up posts, the school said there were no injuries reported but that residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to avoid the area.

The university said the investigation was happening in the area of a parking lot between Stonemill Road and Kiefaber Street.

“UD police are investigating an incident of shots being fired around the CH parking lot between Kiefaber Street and Stonemill Road just before 9 p.m. tonight,” university officials said in a statement. “At this point, there are no reports of injuries. This is an active scene as police gather evidence. We are asking our community to shelter in place and for people to avoid the area.”

UPDATE: Active investigation in Kiefaber's 200 block continues. Continue to shelter in place and avoid the area. Report suspicious activity to 937-229-2121. Updates at https://t.co/cTaGCNzuGb. https://t.co/lTYm17GG0S — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 17, 2024

Our reporter at the scene indicated there were people still out in the neighborhood with police cruisers on site.

People are asked to report suspicious activity to 937-229-2121.

The days around St. Patrick’s Day frequently bring large crowds to that residential area mostly populated by UD students. Social media posts earlier in the day showed a crowd gathered in the neighborhood.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.