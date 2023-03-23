Show highlights artwork of area students

“We’ve thought about things we might change or add, but the spotlight really should be on the student work and how teachers are continuing to inspire and support creativity in Troy’s youth. We were thrilled to be able to present artwork in such a special venue like Hayner just as we have so many years prior to now,” she said.

Teachers save student work throughout the year to exhibit. The teachers also prepare the work — such as matting and contacting families of the students who will have work in the show. They also help with hanging the work.

“It is a busy time but it’s rewarding to see it on the walls,” Hartman said.

She encourages the community to visit the exhibit.

“Good things are happening in all of our schools, and this exhibit is a testament to that notion with a common thread being art making. Making art provides students the opportunity to problem solve, work with a neighbor and express ideas,” Hartman said. “This exhibit isn’t dedicated to one age group or building; it is a lens into what the creative, cooperative potential of our community is in Troy amongst young people.”

Hartman said art instruction helps young children develop motor skills, language skills, social skills, decision-making, risk taking and inventiveness. Upper-level arts experiences teach about color, layout, perspective and balance — all techniques necessary in presentations of academic work both digitally and visually, she said.

“While the world depends on robots for automation, robots cannot replace those that design and create desired imagery and products in our economy. Engaging in art can build capacity for managing one’s mental and emotional well-being. The impact of an arts experience is felt well beyond the classroom; the arts are an investment!”

The Hayner center hours are Monday, 7-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 937-339-0457 or visit troyhayner.org.

