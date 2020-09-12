Showers, storms expected today, Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times this afternoon and tonight.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty wind the main threat, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs are expected in the low to middle 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely continue into this evening and then likely will increase in coverage overnight, the NWS said.
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday before tapering off from the northwest through the day as the front moves through. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Cooler, cloudy conditions will be in place for Monday with high temperatures in the 70s. With mostly clear skies Monday night it will be chilly with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40s to middle 50s.