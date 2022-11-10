SICSA to operate free pet clinic for veterans on Veterans Day

For Veterans Day, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will operate a free veterinary clinic specifically for veterans at the YMCA at 336 Progress Drive in Xenia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic is by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis, SICSA said, and veterans can schedule online at the SICSA website by 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Veterans attending should be ready to provide their DD214 at the appointment.
SICSA President and CEO Nora Vondrell said that they know the positive effects animals have on their owners, adding that studies show pets increase socialization and physical activity and decrease depression and anxiety.
“For a veteran who has served,” she said, “their pets can take on even larger emotional and physical role. A veteran’s socioeconomic status should not be a barrier to basic wellness care for their beloved pet.”
Vondrell said that this is SICSA’s seventh clinic in 2022 and 11th since the start of the Community Veterinary Care Clinics program.
“The response from the community has been tremendous,” she said. “Many of the clients we are serving struggle to provide for the most basic of needs for their families. If we can help the furriest family members, their pets, that is one less challenge they have to manage.”
