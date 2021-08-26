Siddens named Ohio’s interim K-12 school superintendent

Siddens, a 15-year Ohio Department of Education veteran, was approved for the role Monday by the state school board. That board also began a “request for proposals” process to hire a search firm, which will eventually lead the search for DeMaria’s long-term replacement.

Since 2018, Siddens has been Senior Executive Director of ODE’s Center for Student Supports, which is focused on the state’s “whole child” approach to education. That includes work on special education, child nutrition, behavioral health and other areas.