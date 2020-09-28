Sign-up available for holiday gifts initiative

For those who are new to the base community or don’t know, the Adopt-A-Family Program provides holiday gifts for children up to the age of 18 for eligible families. Eligible families include members (E-5/GS-5 and below) in need who are assigned or employed at Wright-Patt. Others will be considered on a case-by-case basis; final eligibility will be determined by unit first sergeants.

Each eligible family is matched with an available sponsor. Each sponsor will be given an information packet with general, non-identifying information for the family they “adopted.” This packet includes the age, gender and gift ideas/interests for each child sponsored.