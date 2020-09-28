Sign-up available for holiday gifts initiative

The time has come to sign up to become an Adopt-A-Family Program sponsor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This year’s program will be headed up by the Wright-Patterson First Sergeant’s Council.
This year the Adopt-A Family program needs sponsors more than ever.
“With so many companies and organizations teleworking, we are seeing a large decrease in the number of organization/corporate sponsors,” said Senior Master Sgt. Scott Morin, first sergeant, United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.
For those who are new to the base community or don’t know, the Adopt-A-Family Program provides holiday gifts for children up to the age of 18 for eligible families. Eligible families include members (E-5/GS-5 and below) in need who are assigned or employed at Wright-Patt. Others will be considered on a case-by-case basis; final eligibility will be determined by unit first sergeants.
Each eligible family is matched with an available sponsor. Each sponsor will be given an information packet with general, non-identifying information for the family they “adopted.” This packet includes the age, gender and gift ideas/interests for each child sponsored.
Sponsor registration will remain available until Nov. 15. To become an Adopt-A-Family Program sponsor or to volunteer to organize gifts for pick-up/distribution, contact Morin at scott.morin.2@us.af.mil or 937-938-2673.