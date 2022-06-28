Sinclair ‘boot camps’ may launch manufacturing careers

There is no cost for students or anyone else to participate.

Each week-long boot camp will offer an overview of the history and opportunities in computer numerical control (CNC) machining, offering a hands-on introduction to the basics of safety, programming, set-up and operation of milling centers and lathes.

The school cites Ohio Department of Job & Family Services statistics, saying the manufacturing industry is expected to provide 25,386 jobs each year through 2028, with an average annual pay of more than $63,000.

There are local jobs offering $40,000 and more in annual salaries that are going unfilled, Ponder said. These sessions are one attempt to address that ongoing challenge.

“I tell everyone I can about these opportunities,” he said.

The sessions are a step toward “careers that offer excellent pay, stability, clean environments and advancement opportunities,” said Ron Ulrich, Sinclair’s chair in Industrial Engineering Technology. “Manufacturing has evolved and there is no better time than now to consider this rewarding career field.”

Participants will earn two credit hours in the Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) 1100 Manufacturing Boot Camp course, the college said. High school teachers and counselors can also earn credit.

Participants can choose one of two sessions: July 18 to 22, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. And August 1 to 5, with the same hours on the same week days.

To register, email teri.hecht@sinclair.edu or call (937) 512-2570.