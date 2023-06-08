Sinclair College aircraft mechanic hangar at Dayton airport to help students get good-paying jobs, officials say

Sinclair College offers aviation mechanic training at its campus downtown, but the airport is modifying one of its original hangars to serve as a new classroom, said Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation.

PSA Airlines, headquartered at the Dayton airport, will work with the students and will allow them to shadow mechanics to give them real-world experience, Turner said.

“Hopefully once they come, graduate from the program, they’ll be able to walk right into a job with PSA, Sierra Nevada, Air Wisconsin,” Stevens aviation, Wright brothers aero,” he said.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Turner said mechanics can make $100,000 if they obtain employment with some of the major air carriers.

Sinclair College has agree to pay the city about $38,150 per year to lease the hangar. The lease agreement lasts through 2043.

This program hopefully will help boost the median income in the city of Dayton, said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.