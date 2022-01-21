Sinclair College expands nursing program to help meet need during COVID-19 pandemic

Sinclair Community College is expanding its nursing program’s capacity by 12.5% as hospitals and health care systems across Ohio report staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of students in Sinclair’s nursing associate of applied science program from 144 to 162 students starting in the spring 2022 term. The program will have 81 students per semester.
“Delivering high-quality nursing education is Sinclair’s expertise and by increasing the number of students in our nursing program, Sinclair is playing an integral role in filling the growing need for skilled workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Dr. Rena Sebor, dean of the Sinclair College Health Sciences Division. “Sinclair College is in constant communication with our hospital partners, and we consistently adjust and enhance our programs to meet the needs of the workforce and community.”
The program is divided among nursing theory, nursing clinical practice, general education and the sciences, according to the college. Students gain experience in the classroom, laboratory and clinical settings.
Since 2016, 728 students graduated from Sinclair with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing.
