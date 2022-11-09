Sinclair College tax levy passing by huge margin, early results show

Voters last approved the levy in 2015 for eight years. This is the first time it is up for renewal.

Petersen said this levy is one of two that Montgomery County voters pay into that support Sinclair. The other one generates $28 million per year and was established in 1966. It was last renewed in 2017 with 74% of the vote, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The two levies combined generate about $37.7 million annually, making up about 26% of Sinclair’s budget. State subsidies make up about $54.5 million of Sinclair’s budget, or about 38%, and tuition and fees make up about $44.8 million or 32%.

The money generated by the Montgomery County levy can only be used within the county, according to state law, meaning no levy revenue can be used at Sinclair’s locations in Warren or Greene counties.