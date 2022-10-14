Sinclair Community College asking voters to renew $9.2M levy in upcoming election

Sinclair Community College is asking Montgomery County voters to renew an approximately $9.2 million levy on the Nov. 8 election.
The levy is for 10 years and costs $25.40 per $100,000 in home value per year, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
Sinclair Community College spokesman Cathy Petersen said the levy helps Sinclair operate and update more than 300 education and job-training programs for healthcare, manufacturing, IT, engineering, public safety and more.
Voters last approved the levy in 2015 for eight years. This is the first time it is up for renewal.
In renewal material, campaign group Citizens For Sinclair has said not passing the levy would hurt the college and cause cuts.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate to speculate on specific cuts right now, but if the levy does not pass, critically needed resources for students and area employers would be impacted,” Petersen said.
Petersen said this levy is one of two that Montgomery County voters pay into that support Sinclair. The other one generates $28 million per year and was established in 1966. It was last renewed in 2017 with 74% of the vote, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
“Montgomery County voters have supported it each time it has been on the ballot,” Petersen said of the $28 million levy. “That says a lot about Montgomery County residents putting their trust in Sinclair to provide the affordable and up-to-date higher education and advanced job training our residents and workforce need to compete.”
Both levies generate about $37.7 million annually, making up about 26% of Sinclair’s budget. State subsidies make up about $54.5 million of Sinclair’s budget, or about 38%, and tuition and fees make up about $44.8 million or 32%.
The money generated by the Montgomery County levy can only be used within the county, according to state law, meaning no levy revenue can be used at Sinclair’s locations in Warren or Greene counties.
By the numbers:
Total amount generated by the levy: $9.2 million per year
Cost for homeowner: $25.40 per $100,000 in home value per year
Length of levy: 10 years
Last approved: 2015
