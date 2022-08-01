Sinclair holding healthcare career fair tomorrow

The “Healthcare Hiring and Exploration Event” is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment.

Sinclair is the only community college in Ohio selected to lead the Ohio to Work initiative which will partner with businesses and social service agencies to provide training and support to thousands of job seekers.

Advance registration for the Healthcare Hiring and Career Exploration event is encouraged.

For more information, contact Cindy Giner at cynthia.giner@sinclair.edu or 937-512-2410.