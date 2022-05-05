Sinclair to graduate record number of students on Friday

Sinclair Community College will award a record number of degrees and certificates during its Friday commencement at the University of Dayton Arena.
According to Sinclair, 8,919 students are earning degrees and certificates, a 14% increase over last year and a 147% increase from 10 years ago.
A record number of Black men – 1,548 students – will earn their degree or certificate this weekend, as well as a record 3,004 minority students earning degrees and certificates.
A total of 486 active military-connected students will earn their degrees or certificates, a 10% increase over the previous year.
“These tremendous accomplishments were achieved through the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and staff who worked incredibly hard to overcome challenges through the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College.
Sinclair offers more than 300 accredited degree and certificate programs, including specialized and technical areas of study that are in high demand in the Dayton region. The top programs awarding degrees this year include:
- Liberal Arts & Sciences - Associate of Arts – 158
- Psychology – 124
- Nursing – 117
- Business Administration – 110
- General Business Management – 83
About the Author