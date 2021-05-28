Six area students named Army, Navy and Air Force academy appointees

Congressman Mike Turner has announced the newest group of area U.S. Service Academy appointees, comprised of six students hailing from cities across the Dayton region.
Daniel Park of Centerville, James Sharpe of Kettering and Levi Morgan of Waynesville will all attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York. Aiden Plate of Centerville and Brian Blosser of New Lebanon will enroll in the U.S. Air Force Academy located near Colorado Springs, Colo., and David Hill of Beavercreek will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Turner spoke highly of the appointees, praising the “courageous choice they’ve made to pursue a career in service.”
“The students are here today because they have exhibited exceptional abilities and have bravely raised their hand as a volunteer to serve and protect our country,” Turner said. “It is an honored tradition that some of the greatest citizens of this country have taken part in.”
Turner continued, highlighting the contributions of the appointees’ family members as they receive this honor.
“As we congratulate these students, I would also like to take a moment to recognize the parents and family members who have played an integral role in shaping, nurturing and parenting these future leaders,” Turner said.
U.S. Service Academy appointees must participate in a rigorous selection process during which they must receive a nomination from a United States Senator or a Member of the United States House of Representatives.
The students are all recent high school graduates and are set to begin their careers in the armed forces in the near future.