Six area students named Army, Navy and Air Force academy appointees

Daniel Park of Centerville, James Sharpe of Kettering and Levi Morgan of Waynesville will all attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York. Aiden Plate of Centerville and Brian Blosser of New Lebanon will enroll in the U.S. Air Force Academy located near Colorado Springs, Colo., and David Hill of Beavercreek will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Turner spoke highly of the appointees, praising the “courageous choice they’ve made to pursue a career in service.”