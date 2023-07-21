Six local cities, counties receive $19M for water infrastructure projects

Several local communities have been awarded millions of dollars from the state of Ohio to fund local water projects, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.

Franklin, Troy, New Carlisle, Piqua, Greene County and Montgomery County will receive a combined $19.6 million to improve local water and wastewater facilities.

The Greene County Commission will receive a $5 million grant to construct a wellfield, improving and expanding the county’s water supply.

The wellfield is part of a multi-year series of projects to reinstitute 20 years of serviceable life to all Greene County’s water facilities and ensure service capacity for the same timeframe, titled Greene Forward. The project will benefit 75,096 people, according to the state.

The city of Franklin in Warren County will receive a $1.5 million grant to replace a deteriorating 500,000-gallon standpipe that serves roughly half the city population, according to the state. Funds will also be used to replace two aging water mains, including all services, fire hydrants, and valves, benefiting more than 5,800 people.

The Montgomery County Commission will receive nearly $4.7 million to complete “phase two improvements” on the city of Union’s wastewater treatment plant. The money will be used to provide two additional aeration tanks, install an influent flow distribution system to reduce short circuiting, replace positive displacement blowers, add an irrigation and recirculation pump station and associated suction piping, construct irrigation pumps, install recirculation pumping, add a tertiary disc filter, and provide flow splitting. The project will benefit 6,700 people.

The city of Troy will receive $6 million to expand the Troy Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project will fund replacement of old, failing blowers, air piping, valves, instrumentation, and diffusers, installation of a third aeration tank to increase the plant’s treatment capacity, adding biological nutrient removal to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus; and replacing 25-year-old influent screw pumps.

Major components of the treatment plant are nearly 50 years old and well past their planned useful life, DeWine’s office said. The upgrades will help the plant keep up with increased development and adhere to Ohio EPA ammonia and phosphorous limits. The project will benefit 28,305 people.

The city of New Carlisle will receive nearly $2.4 million to replace an estimated 160 lead service lines with plastic from the main corporation stop to the curb stop. This includes replacing an estimated 55 mainlines, 85-year-old water valves and all 4-inch cast iron mains with 6-inch plastic water mains. The project will benefit 5,785 people.

The city of Piqua will use $100,000 in grant money to replace a two-inch watermain on Ridge Street with an eight-inch main. The current main is undersized and serves seven homes, and replacing it will allow for more water to those homes, and the addition of a fire hydrant on South and Ridge streets. The project will benefit 100 people.

A total of 90 critical water infrastructure projects in 64 counties will receive $135 million throughout the state, DeWine’s office announced Friday.

The money is administered through the fifth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program, and managed by the Ohio Department of Development.

“From the first dollar awarded through this program to now, we’ve made hundreds of transformative investments in the future of our communities,” DeWine said. “Having a strong water infrastructure not only safeguards the health and well-being of our residents, but it makes our neighborhoods more resilient and better prepares local leaders for sustainable economic growth.”