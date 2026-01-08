Slyder’s Tavern in Belmont neighborhood open again following kitchen fire

“Sorry we will be closed this evening, Saturday Jan. 3. We had a fire in our kitchen, had to call in the professionals, THANK YOU DAYTON FIRE DEPARTMANT!,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

“Everyone is safe and unharmed. Staff did a great job of maintaining composure and doing what they needed to do. Sorry to the patrons who were here and thank you for your concerns and understanding. We are into the clean up mode now and have to check over all the equipment to make sure it is all functioning properly.”

The restaurant quickly opened Monday following a health inspection and getting their grill and fryer working, the owners said on Facebook.

Slyder’s Tavern, a Belmont tradition since 1948, has won Best Hamburger in the Dayton Daily News Best of Dayton contest for several years.