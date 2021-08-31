Small fire at Tipp City business destroys $100,000 air compressor

An alert employee on Tuesday morning noticed a fire, shut down equipment involved and warned other workers before calling 911.
Crews responded around 7:45 a.m. to Polymershapes, 1680 Blauser Drive, for a report of a fire near a compressor.
The building, which houses three separate businesses, was evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported, according to a release from Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services.
The sprinkler system held the fire in check, which was in a processing area on the southwest side of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly put it out.
The fire started near an industrial air compressor. The cause is undetermined but is unintentional. The total estimated loss to the structure is not yet determined, but the air compressor, which was destroyed in the fire, has an estimated value of $100,000, Haller said.
The two other businesses in the building were able to return to normal operations.
Polymershapes offers a variety of plastic fabrication.
In addition to Tipp City Fire/EMS, West Milton, Bethel Twp., Troy and Vandalia fire departments assisted at the scene.