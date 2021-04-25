Pilot dead after small plane crash at Richmond Municipal Airport

The pilot of a small plane has died after a crash at the Richmond Municipal Airport in Indiana, our media partner FOX 59 reported this morning.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Aerotek A240 crashed after departure a half-mile south of the Richmond Municipal Airport at about 8 a.m.
The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, FOX 59 reported.
Indiana State Police dispatchers confirmed the crash, but did not have any information about the cause of the incident.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story as we have more details.