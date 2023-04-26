X

Small plane crashes in Preble County

Local News
By
8 minutes ago

A small personal plane crashed in Jackson Township, Preble County Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was near Oxford-Gettysburg Road south of U.S. 35.

ExploreRetired Dayton police sergeant faces child pornography charges

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported around 9 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Developer proposes Chipotle restaurant with special drive-thru in...
2
Several area groups claim high finishes in WGI Championship finals
3
Springboro teacher on leave for alleged inappropriate messages to...
4
Commission goal is to say ‘yes when veterans call’
5
Contract outlines salary for Dayton Public Schools superintendent

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top