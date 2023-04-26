Small plane crashes in Preble County

A small personal plane crashed in Jackson Township, Preble County Tuesday evening.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was near Oxford-Gettysburg Road south of U.S. 35.
According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported around 9 p.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
