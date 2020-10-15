Man indicted in crime spree that began with shot into car window

A 25-year-old Dayton man was indicted Thursday for a short-lived crime spree that started with a shot into a car window and ended with his arrest after a brief police chase on a stolen bicycle.
Darius Chavey Grooms will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
A 911 caller said a man, later identified by police as Grooms, shot out the window of her mother’s Chevrolet Cruze on Oct. 5 after her mother honked at him to get out of the way. She said Grooms was in the middle of Wyoming Street in Dayton and would not move to let them pass.
They told police the gunman was headed toward a nearby Walgreens after he fired the shot, according to reports.
As police were responding to the area, a man flagged down an officer to say he was just robbed at gunpoint in the Walgreens parking lot at 1542 Wayne Ave. The man said the suspect, also identified as Grooms, robbed him of $20, according to police reports.
Police said Grooms then went next door to the Sunoco gas station at 1502 Wayne Ave. and took a woman’s bike laying out front. Officers spotted Grooms riding the bike on Wyoming Street. They were able to apprehend him after a brief pursuit and struggle, police said.
Grooms is charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year firearm specifications; carrying concealed weapons, and misdemeanor charges of petty theft, obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to the grand jury report.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.