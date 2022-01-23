Snow expected Sunday, with up to one inch possible

Light snow is expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.
Accumulations of up to an inch are expected on Sunday, and additional accumulations of up to an inch are expected through Monday night. Today, most of the snow is expected before 2 p.m.
The snow is expected to end before 1 a.m. on Monday night, the National Weather Service reported.
The NWS says Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Butler counties will be impacted.
Light snow will move quickly across the area, NWS said, and may cause slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The snow may also result in low visibility, so drivers should use extra caution.
In Other News
1
Beavercreek’s newly-formed wheelchair basketball team plays first home...
2
Two companies expanding, adding jobs in Miami Twp. facilities
3
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
4
Inventory, pandemic challenge homebuyers in seller’s market
5
What have homes in your area sold for recently?
About the Author