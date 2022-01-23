Hamburger icon
Snow expected Sunday, with up to one inch possible

A boy plays in the snow during a voter rights rally in Dayton, which followed the MLK Memorial March on Monday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

A boy plays in the snow during a voter rights rally in Dayton, which followed the MLK Memorial March on Monday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
25 minutes ago

Light snow is expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulations of up to an inch are expected on Sunday, and additional accumulations of up to an inch are expected through Monday night. Today, most of the snow is expected before 2 p.m.

The snow is expected to end before 1 a.m. on Monday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS says Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Butler counties will be impacted.

Light snow will move quickly across the area, NWS said, and may cause slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The snow may also result in low visibility, so drivers should use extra caution.

