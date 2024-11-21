Snow is here: Dayton police remind drivers to slow down, pay attention

“We are asking for people to slow down and take their time,” he said. “Be aware of your breaking distance; be aware if you hit the gas too hard to speed up — what does that do for your vehicle?”

Winter driving starts before people hit the road. Motorists should make sure their vehicles can handle winter conditions.

“Is your vehicle in the proper condition to be driving in the snow?” Cairns asked. “Are your tires bald? Is your battery charged?”

People should confirm their car safety kits are stocked properly and keep a blanket and warm set of clothes in their vehicle in case they get stuck somewhere.

It’s also good to have water and snacks available.

Cairns said people should also check road conditions before starting their vehicle. Motorists can check with their preferred news source but should not call 911 for road conditions.

“Now you are potentially tying up an emergency line for someone who’s been involved in some form of an emergency,” he said.

Cairns also stressed the importance of paying attention to what’s happening on the road.

“Distracted driving — if you’re still doing that, you shouldn’t be,” he said. “Put the phones down, because now with snow on the ground and slippery conditions, it’s going to be that much worse if you have to come to an abrupt stop or you need to make an avoidance maneuver.”

With snow comes winter temperatures. No one wants to sit in a cold car, but if you go inside while your vehicle is running you might not have a car anymore.

“It only takes seconds for a thief to take your car, and they will do it,” Cairns said. “It’s a crime of opportunity.”

It’s illegal in Ohio to leave your car running while unattended, he added.