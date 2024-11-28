Snow on Thanksgiving? Unusual, but not unheard of for the Dayton area

Road temperatures are too warm for accumulation, and highs are expected to reach the low 40s today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few flurries are possible overnight and into Friday morning.

*Graphic includes 1996 data for Dayton. pic.twitter.com/DMEdHazIJG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 28, 2024

While uncommon, Dayton has had a few White Thanksgivings over the past 70 years.

Between 1954 and 2023, there were three Thanksgivings with new snowfall, but no snow on the ground, according to the NWS. The last time new snow fell on Thanksgiving was more than 15 years ago in 2007.

Two years — 1959 and 1975 — saw 1 to 3 inches of snow depth, but the remaining 65 years had no snowfall.

Not surprisingly, a snowy Thanksgiving is also uncommon in Cincinnati and Columbus.

During the same period, Columbus has had 64 years with no new snowfall or snow on the ground for Thanksgiving. Four years had new snowfall and two years had 1 to 3 inches of snow depth.

Cincinnati has only had one Thanksgiving with new snowfall and one with 1 to 3 inches of snow depth in the last 70 years, according to the NWS.

Neither Dayton, Cincinnati nor Columbus have had big snows — with a depth of more than 3 inches — on Thanksgiving since 1954.