Snow showers expected tomorrow, additional rounds possible this weekend

Winter weather is returning to the Dayton area, with multiple rounds of snow expected heading into the weekend.

The first chance for snow starts Wednesday, as rain transitions to flurries late in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some spotty accumulations are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most communities will get less than an inch of snow.

Highs will be in the mid-40s Wednesday, but temperatures will drop during the day as a cold front moves into the region. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s.

The cold front will also bring winds, with gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph possible.

Snow could linger early Thursday, but snow showers will come to an end by daybreak.

Thursday will be freezing with highs in the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-30s Friday, but snow chances return and will continue into Saturday.

