Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley region get?

Several inches of snow fell around the Miami Valley on Dec. 13. Vehicles drive on East Main Street in Troy on Saturday, Dec. 13. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Local News
48 minutes ago
A wintry storm and cold temperatures hit the Miami Valley this weekend, bringing various accumulation totals.

Here are snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Montgomery County

  • Springboro: 5.5 inches as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Centerville: 3 inches as of 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Vandalia: 2.7 inches as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Downtown Dayton: 3.60 inches as of 10:25 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Kettering: 4 inches as of 10:11 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Miamisburg: 6 inches as of 9:32 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Moraine: 3 inches as of 9:41 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Oakwood: 4.30 inches as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Greene County

  • Shawnee Hills: 6.3 inches as of 8:17 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Xenia: 5 inches as of 7:08 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Fairborn: 2.5 inches as of 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami County

  • Troy: 5.3 inches as of 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Darke County

  • Greenville: 5 inches as of 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Clark County

  • Enon: 5.10 inches as of 9:25 p.m. on Saturday.
