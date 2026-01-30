Snowmobile rider ejected in Darke County, dies of injuries

A snowmobile rider who was ejected in a Thursday night crash has died of his injuries.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Xavier Miller of Versailles by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile was traveling south through a field when it struck an embankment around 11:30 p.m. before going airborne and striking a guardrail on Brown Road near Shaffer Road in York Twp. Miller was ejected and landed in the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.
First responders provided medical aid to Miller before he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
