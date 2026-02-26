So Pizza, a pizzeria near the Dayton Mall, announces closure

The restaurant owners said they were informed there were no options for renewal of their lease at their location at 2419 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton.

“We have decided to officially retire,” the owners said, noting their last day open will be Saturday, Feb. 28.

“It was not an easy decision,” they said, adding that the restaurant has “been so much more than a business.”

“We will miss seeing your faces, sharing laughs and serving you SO Pizza more than words can say,” the owners said.

The announcement on Facebook sparked a wave of support for the business, which led to So Pizza running out of ingredients one day.