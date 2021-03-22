Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Dayton this weekend

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is operating a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this weekend.
More details about the date and location of the checkpoint will be released this week.
Dayton police and other law enforcement officers on the task force will provide operational support.
In the last three years Dayton has reported 54 deadly alcohol- or drug-related crashes, according to police.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to March 15, 2021, there have been 1,571 alcohol- and 691 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, with 162 being fatal.