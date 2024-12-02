Social service agencies funded by massive Human Services Levy struggling: 8 things to know

Here are 8 key takeaways from our reporting:

1. The cost: $137.9 million. That’s what the Human Services Levy is expected to award to local agencies next year.

2. Two levies: Technically, it’s split into two eight-year levies, staggered so one is on the ballot every four years. It’s an unusual approach compared to other counties that often have separate levies for each agency.

3. The benefit: Funding goes to the front lines of many pressing social issues, including emerging mental health challenges, the addiction epidemic, caring for a growing elderly population and funding public health. Plus, it supports vulnerable populations like adults with developmental disabilities, and children in foster care.

4. Developmental Disabilities: The head of Montgomery Count Developmental Disabilities is abruptly resigning, the agency announced last week, as that agency faces yearslong funding challenges that required multiple bailouts from the county. They get $28.9 million in Human Services Levy funding.

5. ADAMHS: Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services has taken $16.5 million in voluntary cuts to its Human Services Levy base award over the past several years, but the agency is now asking for a $4.1 million increase.

6. Children Services: The allocation to the county Jobs & Family Services Children Services went from $27.5 million in 2022 up to $30.5 million in 2023 and 2024, according to county records. Most of this was to cover the increasing cost of placing children in agency custody.

7. Public Health: In 2024, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County received approximately $18 million in Human Services Levy dollars, which is about 39% of its total budget. The agency reported a deficit of $1.4 million.

