Solvita to hold Father’s Day Blood Drive, cites ‘critical’ low supplies of type O, B blood

Solvita Blood Center has announced it will be holding a Father’s Day Blood Drive on Friday and Saturday due to critically low supplies of type O and type B blood, as well as low supplies of multiple other blood types.
Donors at the Solvita Dayton Center on Friday will receive a free hot dog lunch, and everyone who registers Friday or Saturday at the center gets a choice of a $10 Kroger gift card or a $10 e-gift card, as well as a “From One to Many” t-shirt.
The Father’s Day event also kicks off a drawing for two tickets to see WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play against the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis, named the “Take Your Best Shot at Saving Lives” drawing.
Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Dayton center between June 14 and June 29 are automatically entered in the drawing.
Solvita is also currently holding a drawing until June 29 to win two tickets to the Bengals/Browns game on Dec. 19.
Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita from June 3-29 is automatically entered.
