Solvita to hold Father’s Day Blood Drive, cites ‘critical’ low supplies of type O, B blood

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By
51 minutes ago
X

Solvita Blood Center has announced it will be holding a Father’s Day Blood Drive on Friday and Saturday due to critically low supplies of type O and type B blood, as well as low supplies of multiple other blood types.

Donors at the Solvita Dayton Center on Friday will receive a free hot dog lunch, and everyone who registers Friday or Saturday at the center gets a choice of a $10 Kroger gift card or a $10 e-gift card, as well as a “From One to Many” t-shirt.

ExploreMontgomery County ranks 4th in Ohio with $133M in unclaimed funds

The Father’s Day event also kicks off a drawing for two tickets to see WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play against the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis, named the “Take Your Best Shot at Saving Lives” drawing.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Dayton center between June 14 and June 29 are automatically entered in the drawing.

Solvita is also currently holding a drawing until June 29 to win two tickets to the Bengals/Browns game on Dec. 19.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita from June 3-29 is automatically entered.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Miamisburg smokestack demolition delayed; had been planned for...
2
Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday ahead of heat wave
3
RiverScape Café in downtown Dayton has new hours and items
4
Montgomery County ranks 4th in Ohio with $133M in unclaimed funds
5
United Airlines adds two more daily flights from Dayton to Washington...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top