Solvita to hold Father’s Day Blood Drive, cites ‘critical’ low supplies of type O, B blood

The Father’s Day event also kicks off a drawing for two tickets to see WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play against the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis, named the “Take Your Best Shot at Saving Lives” drawing.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Dayton center between June 14 and June 29 are automatically entered in the drawing.

Solvita is also currently holding a drawing until June 29 to win two tickets to the Bengals/Browns game on Dec. 19.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita from June 3-29 is automatically entered.