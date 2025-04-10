Some local Skyline Chili locations now serving breakfast

Breaking: Study ranks Dayton as one of most valuable programs in college basketball

After releasing its breakfast menu last summer to five restaurants in the Cincinnati area and one in the Dayton area, Skyline Chili has added locations to the lineup.

“Customer response to Skyline’s breakfast menu has been incredibly enthusiastic to date,” said CEO Dick Williams. “We are looking forward to expanding access to twenty restaurants so more customers can start their day with Skyline. We want to be available whenever the craving hits.”

Customers can now get breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the following local locations:

  • 2805 Centre Drive in Beavercreek
  • 6910 Miller Lane in Dayton
  • 1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn
  • 7603 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights
  • 2724 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
  • 5214 Bardes Road in Mason
  • 6645 Western Row Road in Mason
  • 1775 West Main St. in Troy
  • 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Suite 100, in West Chester
Items on the menu include:

  • Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of chili ranch.
  • Breakfast Coney: A sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.
  • Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
  • Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of chili ranch.

For more information about Skyline Chili, visit skylinechili.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@skylinechili), Instagram (@officialskylinechili) or TikTok (@skylinechili) pages.

