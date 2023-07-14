South Park mixed-housing project approved just north of Miami Valley Hospital

A developer that brought two new apartment buildings to the South Park neighborhood has received the OK to construct about 88 new flats, townhomes and single-family homes on nearby vacant land.

The project received final plan approval from the Dayton Plan Board recently, and the developer and city staff say this housing is exactly what the city and that area needs right now.

“It is creating new housing where we desperately need it in a neighborhood that is packed — people want to live there,” said Susan Vincent, a city planner.

Greater Dayton Construction Group proposes building about 63 flats units, 15 townhomes and 10 single-family homes.

The project site is just east of the Flats at South Park, a pair of apartment buildings constructed in the last five and a half years along Warren Street a few blocks north of Miami Valley Hospital.

The new housing is at the former site of the Cliburn Manor public housing development, which was demolished years ago.

The proposed single-family homes will be “built to suit,” meaning they will be designed with input from the buyers, Vincent said.

“This is not a cookie-cutter, single-family home developer who is going to have the same design across all of the lots,” she said. “The plan is to really make these unique for each of the buyers.”

The homes are expected to be one, one and a half, or two stories.

The townhomes are expected to be three stories, and the flats will be in a trio of three-story buildings.

The townhouses may be about 1,500 square feet, while the flats should be about about 600 to 1,100 square feet, the developer said.

The Plan Board approved the final plan with several conditions, including that the attached single-family townhomes should have covered front stoops.

Jim Wahl, who lives near the project site on Park Drive in South Park, said this site and project is an opportunity to create something special.

Wahl, however, said he’s not sure if the proposed housing will live up to that or not.

“I’m not sure, I don’t know — I think the jury is still out on this,” he said.

He said he is especially concerned about the designs of the single-family homes, because he thinks they should be consistent with homes in the historic district. He also said he thinks the proposed townhome designs are too modern.

The project site is bordered to the north by Burns Avenue.

Plan Board member Matt Sauer said Burns Avenue is a “very eclectic” street relative to the rest of South Park when it comes the architectural styles of the housing.