Southwest Ohio COVID hospitalizations remain high as state reports decrease

“If you look at our numbers now, even though we’ve seen improvement up in Northeast Ohio, we’re still looking at numbers that are north of our peak surge back in 2020,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. “We’re still looking at extraordinarily high numbers. We have a long way to go.”

In the last day, Ohio added 476 COVID hospitalizations and 37 ICU admissions, according to the state health department. Ohio’s 21-day average is 378 hospitalizations a day and 34 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio reported 742 deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 31,987, according to ODH. It’ the most recorded in the last three weeks.

Ohio updates death data twice a week. The numbers can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

The state recorded 19,697 cases in the last day. In the past three weeks, Ohio is averaging 22,118 COVID cases a day.

As of Friday, 61% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 71.09% of adults and 64.83% of those 5 and older. Almost 56% of residents, including 65.71% of adults and 59.49% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

About 7.13 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.54 million have completed it. More than 3.15 million Ohioans have gotten an additional vaccine dose.