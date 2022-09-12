Spectrum is hiring. Here’s what you need to know

Spectrum is seeking to fill field technician positions for its Dayton service area, and interviews happen this week.
The company is scheduling virtual interviews for Thursday and says it will make same-day offers for these openings.
Those interested can learn more by visiting jobs.spectrum.com/hiringevent.
In all, the company has 600 openings across its 41-state service area, for field technicians and service providers who will work in customers’ homes and perform maintenance on Spectrum’s local broadband networks.
Field technician roles offer wages starting at $20 an hour, with health and retirement benefits. Spectrum said it also provides technicians with training and a career progression program that includes U.S. Department of Labor-certified broadband field technician apprenticeship.
“We are looking for candidates dedicated to craftsmanship, to deliver and maintain vital connectivity for our customers across Dayton and the surrounding area,” Jesse Femyer, Spectrum area vice president of field operations, said in a release.
Spectrum says it has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage for 10 years. The company also said it offers a retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions and more.
