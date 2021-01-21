Dayton traffic detail highlights growing concern of extreme speeds

Three motorists were cited for driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone while people were working during a brief snow squall in the morning.

“Obviously, we’re mixing bad weather, bad driving behaviors on top of a construction zone with active people working. It’s just a recipe for bad news when it comes to accidents,” Cairns said.

Other speeding citations of note include a driver on Salem Avenue caught going 41 mph in a 20 mph school zone, and a driver on U.S. 35 clocked at 117 mph at noon in the area of Keowee Street.

The most common excuses people give for speeding is being late for work or for an appointment. One woman caught going 99 mph said she was testing her car out, he said.

The traffic enforcement operation is monthly, and typically also involves the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department. Cairns said the hope is that motorists decide on their own to slow down and obey traffic laws, whether it be to avoid a fine or for their own safety.

“We’re going to be out there on the highways and on the surface streets focusing on these speeds and trying to reduce the speeds and ultimately reduce the number of accidents and fatalities we have in the city,” Cairns said.