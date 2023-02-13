Spooky Nook Sports, Mongolian Day and other stories you might have missed this weekend

The sports side is half of the 1.2 million-square-foot complex, which has a conference and events center, small businesses, brewery and hotel in the other half. This weekend, the sports side is filled with athletes competing in a volleyball tournament that on Saturday had cars overflowing in the largest of the multiple parking lots throughout the day.

The events side also had activity occurring.

READ THE FULL STORY

ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Saint Louis

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The Saint Louis student whose distraught face and “Surrender Cobra” posture became a meme after Dayton Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher made a last-second 3-pointer to beat the Billikens in 2020 remains a big part of any UD-SLU game at UD Arena.

Fans in the Red Scare student section held up a poster featuring the student’s sad look on Friday night. Another sign read simply, “SLU-SERS.”

The Billikens brought an eight-game losing streak at UD Arena into the first of two matchups against Dayton this season and did little in the last 24 minutes to stop that streak.

READ THE FULL STORY

Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life

Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.

“If you had asked me on that day, I would have told you it was the worst day of my life,” Frantz said. “I only remember a cold hospital, being strapped to a backboard and seeing a blinking light overheard.”

Frantz, who is a sales leader with Mary Kay cosmetics, was headed to West Virginia that day to attend a conference when the accident happened in Portsmouth, Ohio. Unconscious at the scene, she has few memories of the accident.

READ THE FULL STORY

DAYTON EATS: Step outside the box with these Valentine’s Day dining, entertaining ideas

There are endless ways to say ‘I love you,’ but for me the greatest of them all is with food.

I love hard with my heart and mind, but I also love with my stomach with wild abandon. Eating a meal together and breaking bread with others is a beautiful gift that should not be taken for granted. Even better when it’s the person who most dominates your mind and holds your heart.

Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday, sure, but to me it serves as a reminder to relish in the romance of food and adventure no matter what your relationship status may be.

READ THE FULL STORY

Photos: Mongolia Day in Dayton

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS