Sports betting has fast, $1 billion start in Ohio; Dayton sees big numbers too

Bettors also wagered more than $2.8 million using the Dayton raceway’s BetRivers online platform.

Gamewise, an online betting platform through Miami Valley Gaming and Racing in Lebanon, received about $203,465 in sports wagers, while gross receipts from a retail sports book at the business nearly reached $358,000.

Online sports betting accounted for the lion’s share of sports betting in the Buckeye State ($1.09 billion).

Wagers at retail sports books fell just short of $23 million.

Sports wagers at Ohio Lottery kiosks in January totaled about $850,300.

Some industry groups predicted that sports betting in Ohio could generate about $8 billion in bets in the first year that it is legal in the state. Sports gambling is already well on its way to reaching or possibly exceeding that mark.

In Ohio, online mobile sports gaming entities must have an in-person retail license or an operational place of business in the state, said Jessica Franks, director of communications for the Ohio Control Commission.

Multiple online and mobile sportsbooks have partnered with Ohio casinos and racinos to meet this requirement, she said.

“To get access to Ohio’s market, you have to be an Ohio-based company,” she said.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway has a partnership with BetRivers, while Miami Valley Gaming offers MVG Bet, which is operated by Gamewise.

Popular sports betting mobile platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook have partnered with other casinos and racinos across the state.