1 month later: Businesses bounce back from Tipp City tornado
Sports betting: See which local bars got pre-approval for 2023

Baseball was on the televisions at Fricker's on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall on Thursday evening April 7, 2022. Nearly 50 local establishments have been pre-approved to apply to have a sports betting kiosk in 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

16 minutes ago
State says process is not finalized yet, but area bars and restaurants line up to take sports bets

The Ohio Lottery released a list of pre-authorized businesses that it will recommend be allowed to have a betting kiosk when sports gambling begins here next year.

Nearly 50 Dayton-area businesses were on the list.

“The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) will issue licenses based upon the Lottery’s recommendation.” Ohio Lottery officials said in a statement. “Interested sales agents will be required to be in good standing with the Lottery’s rules and regulations and to obtain approval from the Lottery before applying for a license with the OCCC.”

The Ohio Lottery said while its recommendation is one of the requirements to get approval for the licenses, it does not guarantee a business will be approved.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek

Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road

Submarine House, 3195 Dayton Xenia Road

Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton Xenia Road

Fairborn

Mulvaneys Sports Pub, 560 N Broad St.

Bowl 10, 1425 N Broad St.

Jamestown

Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.

Xenia

The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square

Stans Bar & Grill, 757 W 2nd St.

Stans One Stop, 757 W 2nd St.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Vandalia/Butler Twp.

Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane

Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N Dixie Dr.

Little York Tavern and Pizza, 4120 Little York Road

Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.

Centerville/Washington Twp.

Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E Franklin St.

Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.

Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Dayton

Chris’ Band Box, 3001 E Third St.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road

Poelking Lanes Inc., 1403 Wilmington Ave.

Englewood

Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S Main St.

Huber Heights

The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road

Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road

Submarine House, 5376 Taylorsville Road

7851 Marathon, 7851 Old Troy Pike

Kettering

Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.

Capri Lanes, 2727 S Dixie Dr.

Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.

Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road

Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E Whipp Road

Miamisburg/Miami Twp.

Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road

Good Time Charlies, 61 S Main St.

Frickers 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pike

Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.

Moraine

Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road

New Lebanon

The Throttle, 170 S Clayton Road

Riverside

Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road

Double Doors Drive Thru, 4601 Linden Ave.

WARREN COUNTY

Franklin/Franklin Twp.

AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S. Main St.

Hunter Cafe, 4129 Ohio 122

The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy.

Lebanon

Broadway Barrel House 402 N. Broadway St.

Middletown

The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Highway

MIAMI COUNTY

Piqua

Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County Road

Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25A

Troy

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.

Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road

OTHERS

Eaton — Wings etc, 1342 North Barron St.

Greenville — Tolly’s Gastropub, 644 Wagner Ave.

