Sports betting: See which local bars got pre-approval for 2023

The Ohio Lottery released a list of pre-authorized businesses that it will recommend be allowed to have a betting kiosk when sports gambling begins here next year.
Nearly 50 Dayton-area businesses were on the list.
“The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) will issue licenses based upon the Lottery’s recommendation.” Ohio Lottery officials said in a statement. “Interested sales agents will be required to be in good standing with the Lottery’s rules and regulations and to obtain approval from the Lottery before applying for a license with the OCCC.”
The Ohio Lottery said while its recommendation is one of the requirements to get approval for the licenses, it does not guarantee a business will be approved.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek
Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road
Submarine House, 3195 Dayton Xenia Road
Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy.
Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton Xenia Road
Fairborn
Mulvaneys Sports Pub, 560 N Broad St.
Bowl 10, 1425 N Broad St.
Jamestown
Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.
Xenia
The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square
Stans Bar & Grill, 757 W 2nd St.
Stans One Stop, 757 W 2nd St.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Vandalia/Butler Twp.
Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane
Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N Dixie Dr.
Little York Tavern and Pizza, 4120 Little York Road
Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.
Centerville/Washington Twp.
Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E Franklin St.
Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.
Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Dayton
Chris’ Band Box, 3001 E Third St.
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road
Poelking Lanes Inc., 1403 Wilmington Ave.
Englewood
Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S Main St.
Huber Heights
The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road
Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road
Submarine House, 5376 Taylorsville Road
7851 Marathon, 7851 Old Troy Pike
Kettering
Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.
Capri Lanes, 2727 S Dixie Dr.
Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.
Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road
Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E Whipp Road
Miamisburg/Miami Twp.
Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road
Good Time Charlies, 61 S Main St.
Frickers 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pike
Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.
Moraine
Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road
New Lebanon
The Throttle, 170 S Clayton Road
Riverside
Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road
Double Doors Drive Thru, 4601 Linden Ave.
WARREN COUNTY
Franklin/Franklin Twp.
AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S. Main St.
Hunter Cafe, 4129 Ohio 122
The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy.
Lebanon
Broadway Barrel House 402 N. Broadway St.
Middletown
The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Highway
MIAMI COUNTY
Piqua
Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County Road
Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25A
Troy
Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.
Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road
OTHERS
Eaton — Wings etc, 1342 North Barron St.
Greenville — Tolly’s Gastropub, 644 Wagner Ave.
About the Author