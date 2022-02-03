Springboro basketball coach steps down

The Springboro High School varsity basketball coach resigned for personal reasons, according to the school district.
Brett Kostoff, in his second year as Springboro’s coach, submitted his resignation Thursday, Jan. 27 to Athletic Director Austin Rhoades. Initially, Kostoff was going to make the resignation effective at the end of the season, but opted to resign immediately on Friday, according to Scott Marshall, district communications coordinator.
Assistant Coach Jaevin Cumberland was elevated to interim head coach following Kostoff’s resignation and coached the team during games on Friday and Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the Springboro boys varsity basketball team has a 7-12 record.
The resignation will go to the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Kostoff did not return any calls for comment for this story.
In an open records request to the Springboro School District, the Dayton Daily News obtained emails and performance evaluations between the coach and the district.
The documents show Kostoff was concerned about parent criticism of his coaching and the district’s athletic director received complaints about the coach from parents.
