Springboro basketball coach steps down

Brett Kostoff, in his second year as Springboro’s coach, submitted his resignation Thursday, Jan. 27 to Athletic Director Austin Rhoades. Initially, Kostoff was going to make the resignation effective at the end of the season, but opted to resign immediately on Friday, according to Scott Marshall, district communications coordinator.

Assistant Coach Jaevin Cumberland was elevated to interim head coach following Kostoff’s resignation and coached the team during games on Friday and Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the Springboro boys varsity basketball team has a 7-12 record.