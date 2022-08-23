Springboro identifies new school board member

Springboro Schools announced late Monday that Sarah Schleehauf has been appointed as the newest member of Springboro Board of Education.
Schleehauf is set to be sworn in, pending school board approval, at the school board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Clearcreek Elementary School, 750 S. Main St., Springboro.
“Springboro has been my home for 17 years and is where my son has attended school in the district since first grade. I am honored to serve my community, the staff, teachers, and our students,” Schleehauf said in a district statement. “I look forward to utilizing my educational experience that will allow me to compliment and collaborate with my fellow board members and our Springboro community.”
There were 11 applicants, and Schleehauf was selected after interviews were conducted by the Board of Education. The Board member seat was open beginning July 31, after the resignation of Charles Anderson.
“The educational background of Mrs. Schleehauf speaks for itself,” said Board President Dave Stuckey. “Mrs. Schleehauf has accomplished a great deal in her 21 years of education and brings with her a shared passion for Springboro Schools..”
In 2000, Schleehauf began as a classroom teacher before working as a gifted intervention specialist in the Valley View and Oakwood school districts. For three years, Schleehauf served as the gifted supervisor for the Montgomery County Educational Service Center. This past year, she was hired by the Huber Heights school district, where she is the assessment, accountability, and gifted supervisor.
Schleehauf received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ohio Northern University and her master’s degree in curriculum from the University of Tennessee. In addition, Schleehauf received her gifted endorsement from the University of Cincinnati.
Schleehauf’s appointment is through Dec. 31, 2023. This board seat will be up for re-election in November 2023, which is the next school board election.
