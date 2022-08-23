Springboro identifies new school board member

Schleehauf is set to be sworn in, pending school board approval, at the school board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Clearcreek Elementary School, 750 S. Main St., Springboro.

“Springboro has been my home for 17 years and is where my son has attended school in the district since first grade. I am honored to serve my community, the staff, teachers, and our students,” Schleehauf said in a district statement. “I look forward to utilizing my educational experience that will allow me to compliment and collaborate with my fellow board members and our Springboro community.”