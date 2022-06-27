Springboro school administrator changes plan, will stay in district

“The Board of Education and I have cooperatively worked together to keep our incredible administrative team intact,” said Superintendent Larry Hook. “I am excited Mrs. Hester will remain at Springboro Schools as our new deputy superintendent.”

Hook is a finalist for the superintendent post of Forest Hills School District on the east side of Cincinnati, and has been named as a finalist for the state superintendent of public instruction post. He interviewed with the Forest Hills school board last week but no decision has been announced.

In a statement Monday, Springboro schools said Hester “will only serve as acting Superintendent in the event Mr. Hook is absent. Mrs. Hester will focus on the district’s strategic plan alongside Superintendent Larry Hook, as well as continue to oversee the Human Resources Department.”

“Mrs. Hester has excelled in her roles as human resources director, interim superintendent, and assistant superintendent of operations while at Springboro Schools,” said Board Vice President Jamie Belanger. “We are grateful for the strong leadership that Mrs. Hester will continue to provide our district as deputy superintendent and look forward to having her remain an integral part of the district’s leadership team.”

Hester joined Springboro Schools in March 2018 as the district’s director of human resources before transitioning to assistant superintendent of operations. After serving as interim superintendent during the 2019-2020 school year, Hester moved to her role as assistant superintendent of operations in Springboro Schools after the hiring of Hook in August 2020.

“I am honored to remain a part of Springboro Schools, which continues to provide opportunities that allow for growth as an administrator,” Hester said.