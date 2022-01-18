Springboro Schools latest to increase substitute teacher pay

“We’re continuing to compete with a lot of other employers. We’re hoping a little more per hour might make someone’s decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” Hook said.

Scott Marshall, district communications coordinator, said the district needs about 40 to 45 substitute teachers a day to cover absences when teachers are doing training, out sick, undergoing surgery, or on maternity leave or Family Medical Leave Act time.

Marshall said the district can cover 65% to 70% of the absences with substitute teachers and the remaining 30% are covered by pulling other staff from their Central Office or other administrative or counselor positions.

“We’re basically robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district would average 30 to 35 substitute teachers a day, Marshall said.

Springboro Schools employs about 700 teachers, he said.

For more information about becoming a substitute teacher, contact Kristen Black at kblack@springboro.org or call 937-748-3960, ext. 2040. Visit www.springboro.org/HumanResources.aspx for more details.