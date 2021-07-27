Springboro Schools: District releases statement on Critical Race Theory

“As standards are updated and released, the superintendent will make recommendations to the Board of Education on whether or not to adopt them. Springboro schools would not recommend the support of the aforementioned curriculum items that are outlined above,” the statement said.

The district’s statement also clarified the work of the district’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

The D&I Committee’s focus is on improving the learning environment within Springboro schools, in order to ensure that every student, regardless of ethnicity, religious heritage, gender, or race, feels welcome, safe, and ready to learn, the statement said.

The statement said, “The D&I Committee is not responsible for the district’s curriculum, nor does it have the authority to implement any changes to it; only the superintendent and the board of education hold that authority. Report-outs and recommendations from the D&I Committee will continue to be public and are still subject to approval by the superintendent and board of education. This is consistent with all other superintendent committees.”

The board of education’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Springboro High School Media Center.

A July Dayton Daily News investigation found schools in the greater Dayton area largely don’t require discussion of current events related to racial justice or teach history related to racial equality from the last five decades.

Most schools’ curriculum doesn’t address modern systemic racism at all, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of hundreds of curriculum documents. Only one local school said it teaches critical race theory (in a language arts class that teaches many theories). But schools acknowledge that individual teachers’ approaches can vary significantly.