Springboro schools names new junior high principal

Springboro Schools has named interim principal Junior High School Maureen Ruether the new principal.
She will oversee the 7-8 grade building within the district. Ruether was approved as Principal during the April 8 Board of Education meeting and her current contract will be amended. Heather Pinto will remain the assistant principal at SJHS.
Previous principal Dave Slamer resigned in December 2021 for career interests outside of the district, Springboro said in a statement.
Before assuming the role of interim principal, Reuther served as the district’s secondary curriculum coordinator and Grade 3-12 testing coordinator beginning in 2019. She previously spent four years as the Edgewood Middle School assistant principal and served in the Northwest Local School District two years as assistant principal of Colerain Middle School until 2015, and spent five years as an eighth grade teacher for science, language arts and social studies.
“I am excited and honored to continue serving as Principal of Springboro Junior High,” Ruether said. “Working alongside this amazing faculty and staff will allow us to collaborate effectively and continue to strive for excellence together.”
