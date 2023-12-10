Springboro to offer free showings of ‘The Grinch’

Admission is free and no tickets are needed. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time and close when the theater is full. For more information, call 937-748-5781 or visit visit ci.springboro.oh.us.

In the 2018 movie, “The Grinch” attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents, but his cover is threatened by an earnest young girl.

LEBANON

Church to host blood drive Saturday

Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church community blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 123 N. East St., Lebanon.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

FRANKLIN

Franklin seeks to fill board, commission vacancies

The city of Franklin is seeking residents who are ready to make a difference and contribute their skills to the development of the city.

There are currently vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Commission, and Civil Service Commission.

Applications can be submitted online at www.franklinohio.org/government/city_council_/boards_and_commissions/.

If you have any questions regarding any of the city’s Boards or Commissions, please contact Clerk of Council Khristi Dunn, at 937-743-5102 or kdunn@franklinohio.org.