Springfield man dies after semi goes off highway ramp into trees

By
48 minutes ago
A Springfield man is dead after a commercial vehicle crashed off the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to westbound U.S. 40 east of Springfield.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash was reported around 6:08 p.m.

Preliminary investigation found that William Hollar, 63, of Springfield, was driving a 2018 International LT625 semi truck on the off ramp from I-70 West to U.S. 40 West when the semi went off the right side of the road, crashing into a yield sign and multiple trees, the highway patrol said.

Hollar died due to his injuries at the scene, OSHP said. The crash remains under investigation.

State troopers were joined at the scene by the Harmony Twp. Fire Department and EMS, Springfield Twp. EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Coroner’s Office.

