Sprinkler rupture causes damage at Vandalia Justice Center

As a result of the damage to dispatch hardware, all emergency call center operations are being handled by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. There was no public service interruption, and operations are expected to be handed back to the Vandalia Division of Police on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Remediation efforts began swiftly, Hopkins said, and are expected to be completed soon after the first of the year. Hopkins said the total cost of remediation is not known at this time.

The police department is closed to the public. The lobby is expected to reopen, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, and 24-hour operations are expected to resume Friday, Jan. 6.

The Vandalia Municipal Court is open for court business only while remediation is ongoing. The court is not permitting any spectators or additional persons during this time.