Sprinkler rupture causes damage at Vandalia Justice Center

VANDALIA — The city of Vandalia has hired a remediation company to repair damage caused by a rupture in the Justice Center’s fire sprinkler system.
Frigid temperatures on Christmas Day lead to the rupture, which caused water damage to both the first and second floors. According to city spokesman Rich Hopkins, the floors and walls on the ground level sustained the most damage.
“Another major issue was that a (computer) server room on the first floor got wet,” Hopkins said. “Thankfully, our IT manager was on scene pretty quickly to assist with getting everything back up.”
Hopkins said one uninterruptible power supply server — a device that allows a computer to keep running for at least a short time when incoming power is interrupted — was damaged, and power has since been restored to that.
“There was also damage to 911 electronics and minor damage to some cabling,” Hopkins said. “(We also plan) to check with our electrical inspector as there may have been some damage to the alarm system.”
As a result of the damage to dispatch hardware, all emergency call center operations are being handled by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. There was no public service interruption, and operations are expected to be handed back to the Vandalia Division of Police on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Remediation efforts began swiftly, Hopkins said, and are expected to be completed soon after the first of the year. Hopkins said the total cost of remediation is not known at this time.
The police department is closed to the public. The lobby is expected to reopen, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, and 24-hour operations are expected to resume Friday, Jan. 6.
The Vandalia Municipal Court is open for court business only while remediation is ongoing. The court is not permitting any spectators or additional persons during this time.
