St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: Long lines reported outside Flanagan’s Pub in Dayton

Local News | Updated 3 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Patrons lined up outside Flanagan’s Pub on East Stewart Street in Dayton as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were under way Wednesday.

Plenty of green was spotted in the crowd as people waited to get inside the pub and restaurant.

Patrons line up for St. Patrick's Day outside Flanagan's Pub early Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
The celebrations started before the sun came out in Dayton at the Dublin Pub with multiple groups were seated on the patio enjoying breakfast and music.

It was a much different picture than last year, when lockdowns and public health orders due to coronavirus caused many bars and restaurants to downsize or scale back celebrations entirely.

Miami Valley residents say they are starting St. Patrick’s Day off right at the Dublin Pub Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Now, with more than 2.4 million people in the state receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, some see St. Patrick’s Day as an extra reason to celebrate.

“It’s nice to have a sense of normalcy after so long,” said Madeline Herbert. “There’s no dancing, but we’re getting there.”

Herbert said she planned on going to Dublin Pub last year, but COVID canceled her plans.

This year, she woke up at 4 a.m. to get ready to meet friends and family for their 5:45 a.m. reservation at the pub.

It isn’t just bars and restaurants getting into the holiday Wednesday.

Those who want to indulge their sweet tooth can visit Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood for shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread.

Indulge your sweet tooth this St. Patrick’s Day at Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood, You can get shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread. The shop is located at 21 Park Avenue. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
