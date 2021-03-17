St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: Long lines reported outside Flanagan’s Pub in Dayton

Miami Valley residents say they are starting St. Patrick’s Day off right at the Dublin Pub Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Credit: Credit:

Now, with more than 2.4 million people in the state receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, some see St. Patrick’s Day as an extra reason to celebrate.

“It’s nice to have a sense of normalcy after so long,” said Madeline Herbert. “There’s no dancing, but we’re getting there.”

Herbert said she planned on going to Dublin Pub last year, but COVID canceled her plans.

This year, she woke up at 4 a.m. to get ready to meet friends and family for their 5:45 a.m. reservation at the pub.

It isn’t just bars and restaurants getting into the holiday Wednesday.

Those who want to indulge their sweet tooth can visit Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood for shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread.