Stafford sues Sugarcreek police, others over golf course incident

Defendants named in the case include Sugarcreek Twp., Sugarcreek Twp. police department, Police Chief Michael Brown, three Sugarcreek police officers, WHIO-TV, WHIO news anchor James Brown, Sugar Valley Country Club and its owners and each of the golfers and neighbors who called 911 regarding the incident. The lawsuit also names 10 “John and Jane Does” and 10 anonymous corporations as defendants.

Stafford, who owns and operates his namesake jewelry company, lives next to the fifth hole of the country club. Stafford came out of his house with a firearm, and a verbal altercation ensued, according to police. Stafford claimed that the golfers were on his property, while one of the 911 callers stated he and others were on the fairway, police said.

Stafford was arrested at his home and was charged with aggravated menacing, court records show. The case was later dropped.

“We look forward to our day in federal court, where we will prove there is corruption in the Sugarcreek police department and will prove the illegal gambling and police protection provided to the country club. What happened to me is something that shouldn’t happen to anyone in our community,” Stafford said.

Sugarcreek Twp. officials said they could not comment on the lawsuit.